Henri Jokiharju Added to Finland's 4 Nations Roster

February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - Portland Winterhawks alumnus Henri Jokiharju will represent Finland in this month's 4 Nations Face-Off, as was announced by the participating nation on Sunday.

Injuries to Miro Heiskanen and Jani Hakanpaa created an opening for Jokiharju on the Finnish roster and he will now compete in the international best-on-best tournament, which takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston from Feb. 12 - 20.

Henri Jokiharju (2016-18) is skating in his seventh NHL season and sixth with the Buffalo Sabres. The Oulu, Finland product has produced 91 points in 384 career NHL games and is no stranger to the international stage. Jokiharju previously represented his country and won gold medals at both the IIHF World Junior Championship and the IIHF World Championship in 2019 and captured gold at the Under-18 World Championship in 2016 prior to playing for the Winterhawks.

Originally selected by the Winterhawks with the 25th overall pick in the 2016 CHL Import Draft, Jokiharju played two seasons in the Rose City. He scored 119 points in 134 career WHL games and was recognized as a second team Western Conference All-Star following the 2017-18 campaign. After a strong rookie season in Portland, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Jokiharju with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Jokiharju will be the third Winterhawk to participate in the event, joining Seth Jarvis and Adin Hill who will both compete for Team Canada. Jokiharju and Team Finland begin their tournament on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:00 p.m. PST versus the United States at Bell Centre, available on ESPN and ESPN+.

All 4 Nations Face-Off games will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: three points for a win in regulation time; two points for a win in overtime/shootout; one point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and no points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

