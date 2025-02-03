February 3 - Canes Chatter

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Saturday, February 1st - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (2-0 Loss): The Hurricanes suffered their second-straight home defeat on Saturday with a 2-0 shutout loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

It marked the third shutout loss of the season for the Hurricanes and their first at home. Jackson Unger made 15-saves in the defeat as the 'Canes fell to 3-3-0-0 against the Oil Kings this season.

Sunday, February 2nd - at Calgary Hitmen (4-3 Win): Lethbridge earned a 4-3 victory on Sunday over the Calgary Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome. It was just the 'Canes second win against the Hitmen this year as they improved to 2-4-0-0 against their Central Division rival. Brayden Yager led the way with his fourth career hat-trick hitting the 300-point plateau in the game while Jackson Unger made 27-saves. It marked the Hurricanes eighth-straight road victory while improving their record to 9-1-0-0 in their last ten on the road.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, February 7th - vs. Prince Albert Raiders (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will look to end a two-game home losing streak on Friday when they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will be just the second of four meetings on the season between the 'Canes and Raiders; Lethbridge has posted an 0-1-0-0 record against Prince Albert Raiders.

Saturday, February 8th - at Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): Lethbridge will make their final visit to Red Deer this season on Saturday to face the Rebels at the Peavey Mart Centrium at 7:00pm. The Hurricanes have posted a 5-1-0-0 record against the Rebels so far this season, including going 2-1-0-0 on the road. Lethbridge has won eight-straight road games while going 9-1-0-0 in their last ten away from home.

