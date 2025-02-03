Rebels this Week

February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels hit the ice

Back-to-back Shutouts

The Red Deer Rebels burst back into the win column in a big way, twice, this past weekend!

Friday in Regina, Peyton Shore made 18 saves for his first career shutout in a 3-0 Rebels win over the Regina. Talon Brigley, Kalan Lind, and Derek Thurston scored for Red Deer in the win. Lind and captain Ollie Josephson both returned from injury to help power the Rebels to victory.

Then on Saturday in Moose Jaw, Chase Wutzke turned aside all 16 shots he faced in a 3-0 Rebels win over the Warriors. Noah Milford (First WHL Goal), Jhett Larson, and Thurston scored for the Rebels.

Home Cookin' (and lots of it)

The Rebels now enter a stretch that will see them play 11 of their next 12 games at the Peavey Mart Centrium. It all starts with a pair of big games this weekend...

Friday, February 7 - The Rebels host the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7 p.m. for the annual CHL Real Canadian Superstore Jersey Design Contest game in which the Rebels will wear special jerseys designed by a local youngster. The jerseys, which will be unveiled later this week, will be auctioned in support of the PC Children's Charity.

Saturday, February 8 - This one is Country & Western Night, presented by Vallen Canada, as the Rebels host Lethbridge. It's also the latest Beer Special night at the Peavey Mart Centrium (two domestic cans for $12).

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available at reddeerrebels.com and Tickets Alberta.

Sockey Day In Red Deer 2025

The Rebels are thrilled to announce the return of "Sockey Day in Red Deer" in partnership with United Way Central Alberta on Monday, February 17 at 2 p.m. at the Peavey Mart Centrium when we take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in our annual Family Day Matinee! This fun family event brings our community together to collect warm socks for individuals and families in need across Central Alberta. Bring socks to the game, or pickup a free pair provided by our community partners at the door and toss them onto the ice during the second intermission. Tossed socks are distributed to individuals and families in need across Central Alberta through incredible partner agencies. Stick around after the game to Paint the Ice, brought to you by Nova Chemicals. Learn more at caunitedway.ca for more details and reddeerrebels.com to get your tickets!

Little Rebel

Does your youngster want to be a part of the Rebels' Pre-Game ceremonies? CEDA, TBS Source for Sports and DQ are making it possible for them to become a "Little Rebel." If your son or daughter is between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and plays hockey or ringette, head down to TBS Source for Sports to enter their name to become the "Little Rebel" for an upcoming game!

DQ Birthday Package

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your son or daughters' birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office, or online at reddeerrebels.com for more information.

East Side Mario's Family Pack

Get your East Side Marios FAMILY PACKS for an upcoming game! You get two adult tickets, two youth tickets, four pop and four hotdogs... Plus free mozzarella sticks with the purchase of an adult entrée the next time you visit East Side Mario's in Red Deer -- All for just $90! Visit reddeerrebels.com.

