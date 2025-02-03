DuPont's Historic Night Highlights WHL Weekly Awards

February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 2, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the third time the veteran has won the award this season, in addition to WHL Player of the Month honours in November.

Cristall led all skaters with three goals and eight assists for 11 points in three games against Western Conference opponents.

The 19-year-old- who celebrates his 20th birthday on February 4- kicked off the week with a behind-the-net dish to Shea Van Olm to open the scoring in an eventual 5-1 win against the visiting Victoria Royals.

But a one-point night is a very quiet outing for Cristall these days.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound winger dazzled with a one-goal, five-assist night in a dominant 10-3 showing against the league-leading Everett Silvertips the following night. Cristall picked up a secondary helper on Van Olm's first two goals of the game to help the veteran reclaim the lead in the WHL goals race. He added his third assist of the night on a breakout pass to Colorado Avalanche prospect Saige Weinstein, who wheeled down the ice before ripping the eventual game-winning goal home. Cristall buried a highlight reel goal as he carried the puck into the Silvertips zone on a two-on-one before dekeing around a sprawling defender to score from the slot. He capped off the night with two more assists in the later goings of the game. Cristall was named first star of the game.

He continued his torrid run on February 2 as the Chiefs paid a visit to the Vancouver Giants. With the game scoreless in the second period, Cristall broke through by sweeping a loose puck past Burke Hood after a scramble in front of the Giants net. He added an assist shortly afterward as the Chiefs' league-best powerplay went to work with Cristall ringing a shot off the iron and Van Olm potting the rebound to make it 2-0. Cristall closed out the week with an empty net goal and empty-net assist as the Chiefs made it three straight wins with a 5-2 decision.

Cristall has 34 goals and 55 assists for 89 points in just 38 games.

He's also on a nine-game point streak that's seen him pile up eight goals and 21 assists.

Cristall leads the WHL scoring race and his 89 points also rank first across the entire Canadian Hockey League.

Selected by the Kelowna Rockets with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall has played parts of five seasons in the WHL and has averaged more than a point per game in four full campaigns.

The Burnaby, B.C. product ranked second in all-time scoring for the Rockets with 340 points (135G-205A) in 219 regular season games before being acquired by the Chiefs in a 2025 WHL Trade Deadline blockbuster deal.

Cristall is sitting on 143 goals and 226 assists for 369 career points in 229 games, in addition to 20 postseason points (5G-15A) in three trips to the WHL Playoffs.

Washington chose the talented winger with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract less than a month later.

He was named a B.C. Division First-Team All-Star in 2023 and a Second-Team All-Star in 2024.

On the international stage, Cristall has helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Spokane (33-16-0-0) has improved to 7-3-0-0 in its last 10 games to sit second in the U.S. Division and third in the Western Conference.

The Chiefs head west to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (18-27-2-1) on Friday, February 7 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

RAIDERS NETMINDER HILDEBRAND NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Prince Albert Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 2, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time the veteran has won the award this season.

Hildebrand went 2-0-0-0 this week with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.

The 20-year-old kicked off the week with a 31-save performance in a 5-2 win against the East Division rival Regina Pats on January 29. Hildebrand held the Pats to one goal on a whopping eight powerplay opportunities.

Hildebrand turned in another solid performance on February 1 as the Raiders hosted the Wenatchee Wild for the very first time. Despite going down 2-0 after the first period, Hildebrand held down the fort with another 31 stops as the Raiders stormed back for a 5-2 victory. The Wild were also held scoreless on four powerplay chances.

Hildebrand has now won eight straight appearances dating back to January 11, 2025.

The Martensville, Sask. product is 23-9-3-0 in his fourth season with the Raiders, sporting a 3.05 goals-against average, a league-best .915 save percentage and two shutouts while facing the second-most shots (1,218) and making the second-most saves (1,114) of any WHL goaltender.

Originally selected by the Raiders in the 13th round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound netminder has become a dependable force between the pipes for the East Division's most northern team.

Hildebrand sports a career record of 59-46-8-2 with a 3.15 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and four clean sheets. He was also named the Raiders' Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 season after putting forward his first 25-win campaign.

He's committed to Bemidji State University for 2025-26 upon the conclusion of his WHL eligibility at the end of this season.

Prince Albert (27-15-3-1) is on an impressive 8-0-0-1 streak that's seen the Raiders vault into first in the East Division and second in the Eastern Conference.

The Raiders look to keep rolling when they visit the formidable Calgary Hitmen (30-13-3-2) on Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

EXCEPTIONAL STATUS DEFENCEMAN DUPONT NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Exceptional status defenceman Landon DuPont has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 2, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The Everett Silvertips star impressed with a one-goal, three-assist week while becoming the first rookie defenceman in 35 years to record a 50-point season.

DuPont had a three-point outburst as the Silvertips downed the Kelowna Rockets 7-3 on January 31. With Kelowna leading 1-0, DuPont scored his 12th goal of the season with a powerplay blast. He gave his team their first lead of the night with a helper on Carter Bear's second-period tally. The youngster added some insurance with a pass off the wall to set up Cole Temple for an insurance marker in the second frame. DuPont was named second star of the night with a goal, two assists and a +4 rating.

The Calgary, Alta. product made history in the Tips' final match of the weekend as they hosted the Kamloops Blazers. With the visitors leading 2-1 in the middle frame, DuPont put a deceptive shot on net, where his teammate Dominik Rymon ended up burying the equalizer. The assist marked DuPont's 50th point of the season in an eventual 5-4 overtime victory.

DuPont is the first defenceman since Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer to put up a 50-point rookie season. Funnily enough, the historic marker came against Niedermayer's junior squad, the Blazers.

The 15-year-old is first in scoring among all first-year Canadian Hockey League defencemen and third among all rookie skaters with 12 goals and 38 assists in 47 games.

DuPont is the second player and first rearguard to be granted exceptional status to compete in the Western Hockey League full-time as a 15-year-old, following in the footsteps of former WHL Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year Connor Bedard (Regina Pats).

DuPont, who clocks in at 5-foot-11, 176 pounds, was selected by the Everett Silvertips with the first-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

This marks his second weekly WHL award, in addition to WHL Rookie of the Month honours in September/October and December.

Everett (36-8-4-3) is 6-3-1-0 in its last 10 games to sit first in the league.

The Silvertips could become the first club to clinch a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs as soon as this weekend.

DuPont and company are back in action on Friday, February 7 as they hit the road for a rematch in Kamloops.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

