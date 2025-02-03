In the Chutes - February 3

February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Each and every week we'll be updating our fans and stakeholders with events happening in and around the organization from events happening into the community along with highlights from past games from the previous week to keep you up to date with everything that is the Swift Current Broncos.

BC ROADIE: The Swift Current Broncos concluded their BC Division road-swing with a record of three wins and two losses. The Broncos opened the trip with games in Victoria & Vancouver, both needing overtime and one shootout but it was Trae Wilke scoring the shootout winner in Victoria in part of a 4-2 deficit turned comeback from the Broncos. They'd follow up with a overtime win over the Vancouver Giants on January 26th where in his 250th career game, Brady Birnie would score the overtime winner. The Broncos would make their way north to Prince George and suffered a 8-3 loss to former Head Coach Mark Lamb and the Cougars before heading to Kamloops where they'd suffer a second straight loss to the Kamloops Blazers. But in the final game of the trip, a visit to the host site of the 2026 Memorial Cup would see the Broncos finish off the trip in style with a 6-3 over the Kelowna Rockets, setting up this week's match-ups with Medicine Hat & Wenatchee.

PROMOTIONS & EVENTS

Fan Bus to Medicine Hat, February 7 @ Co-op Place: Travel with the Broncos as they head to Co-op Place Friday night to face Gavin McKenna & the Medicine Hat Tigers. Tickets for the fan bus are still available, contact the Stable to get your seat including travel to and from Medicine Hat, a game ticket and a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut!

Next Home Game:

Saturday, February 8th vs Wentachee

The Swift Current Broncos will return home to the InnovationPlex for the first time in seven games as they host the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night.

It's Charlie Horse's Birthday and you're all invited as Charlie and his friends will be celebrating in a big way. Birthday cupcakes will be available to purchase with all proceeds going towards the Kinsmen/Kinettes in Swift Current.

Buy Broncos Single Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $26.50 at the gate or $23.00 in advanced ticket pricing while Youth pricing (3-17) are $13.25 at the gate and $11.50 for advanced tickets.

Advanced ticket prices are only available IN-STORE ONLY and up to the day BEFORE the specified Broncos Home Game date.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

Ticket Specials All Season: Purchase a number of ticket specials that fit your family's needs for an entertaining night out at an upcoming Broncos Home Game. All ticket specials must be purchased in The Stable by 6pm on game day.

Family Night Out - $79

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

4 Hotdogs or Hamburgers

4 Pops or Water

Advanced Family Pack - $55

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

Friday 4 Pack - $99

4 Adult Tickets

4 Hotdogs

4 Alcoholic Beverages

*Only valid for Friday game nights*

Pizza Hut Birthday Party Package: Come celebrate your birthday with the Swift Current Broncos with three different birthday party packages

Contact Us by Phone: 306-773-1509 ext. 1 or e-mail: [email protected]

Great North 7th Player: Bronco fans, do you want your little one to be the Great North Wellhead and Frac 7th Player at a Broncos home game? Head on down to The Stable to sign up for the draw.

SCORES & MORE

January 31, Kamloops Blazers 5 - Swift Current Broncos 2: Rylan Gould & Carlin Dezainde scored in a tough loss in Kamloops dropping the Broncos record on the BC Division road-trip at two wins and two losses.

February 1, Swift Current Broncos 6 - Kelowna Rockets 3: Rylan Gould scored twice including the game winner as the Broncos closed out their BC Division Road-trip with a win in Kelowna over the 2026 Memorial Cup hosts.

COMING UP

Friday, February 7 @ Medicine Hat Tigers: The Broncos & Tigers close out their season series at Co-op Place with the Broncos winning at home January 3rd by a 4-1 score.

Saturday, February 8 vs Wenatchee Wild: It's only meeting of the season between the Wild & the Broncos. Wenatchee won last year's match-up at InnovationPlex 5-1 on November 8, 2023.

Practice Schedule:

Tuesday, February 4 - 10 AM-12 PM

Wednesday, February 5 - 10 AM-12 PM

Thursday, February 6 - 10 AM-12 PM

Friday, February 7 - Game @ Medicine Hat - 8 PM

Saturday, February 8 - Game vs Wenatchee Wild - 7 PM

Sunday, February 9 - Off

