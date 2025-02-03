Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Week
February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips defenseman Landon DuPont has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending February 2nd.
DuPont logged one goal and three assists over four games played for the Tips, including a three-point night on Friday night in a 7-3 victory in Kelowna over the Rockets. He became the first rookie defenseman to record 50 points in a single season in 35 years with a secondary assist on Sunday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Kamloops Blazers.
This is the second time this season that the 15-year-old DuPont has won Rookie of the Week. He has also twice been named WHL Rookie of the Month.
