Preview: Americans vs Cougars - February 4, 2025
February 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans scored first and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on Saturday, but the Prince George Cougars scored twice in 46 seconds to take the lead early in the second period and never looked back, cruising to a 5-2 victory at the CN Centre. Max Curran and Jaxen Adam scored for the Americans.
VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Americans and Cougars. Tri-City is hoping to avoid a season-series sweep as the Cougars won 4-3 in a shootout (Dec 11), 4-3 (Jan 31) and 5-2 (Feb 1). The Americans have only been swept in the season series by Prince George once in franchise history: back in 2016-17.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Max Curran (16-34-50) Riley Heidt (23-40-63)
Jake Sloan (18-31-49) Terik Parascak (21-42-63)
Brandon Whynott (22-26-48) Ben Riche (28-34-62)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Power Play - 15.5% (26-for-168) Power Play - 23.1% (40-for-173)
Penalty Kill - 80.1% (145-for-181) Penalty Kill - 80.8% (147-for-182)
Around the Concourse:
Section J: Tri-City Steel Drum Marimba
Jersey Auction: Lukas Matecha White #30
Gesa Autograph Booth: Kale Margolis (Post-Game Section J)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
