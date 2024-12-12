Winterhawks Down Silvertips in 4-3 Home Loss

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Portland Winterhawks fended off a comeback effort to beat the Everett Silvertips 4-3 at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday night.

Kyle Chyzowski snuck the puck in the left post after a wraparound fake on Silvertips' netminder Raiden LeGall and opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the game. Everett responded with a Landon DuPont powerplay goal on the rebound, his sixth of the season, tying the game at 15:19.

Chyzowski followed his own shot off a block and netted a one-timer from the top of the right circle that regained the lead for the Winterhawks 25 seconds later.

Cole Temple drove up the right side and across the crease and scored around the left pad of Winterhawks netminder Marek Schlenker 11 seconds into the second period to force the second tie of the game. Josh Zakreski answered back for the Winterhawks just 12 seconds later with a setup from Tyson Jugnauth, restoring a 3-2 Portland lead.

Tyson Yaremko ripped a shot from the hashes with a setup by Jordan Duguay from the left circle and scored a powerplay goal at 2:46 that put the Winterhawks up two.

Tyler MacKenzie cut into the deficit at 11:13 in the final frame with his 24th of the season, but the Hawks would hang on for a 4-3 final.

The loss ended a 13-game point streak for the Silvertips (11-0-1-1), marking their first regulation loss since Nov. 8 and their first home regulation loss since Opening Night on Sep. 21.

Raiden LeGall saved 21 of Portland's 25 shots on goal in the loss. Marek Schlenker earned the second star of the night, turning aside a career-high 48 of 51 shots.

