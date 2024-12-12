Tigers Acquire Zach Zahara from the Wenatchee Wild
December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are excited to announce the return of goaltender Zach Zahara to the team in exchange for a 2027 Fourth Round Pick (Moose Jaw).
Standing 6'1 ¬Â³ and weighing 209 pounds, Zahara, born March 21, 2005, in Rocky View, AB, brings experience and familiarity to the Tigers' lineup. During his previous stint with the Tigers, Zahara played 33 games, posting an impressive 16-7-3-2 record.
Zahara, originally drafted by the Tigers in the 8th round of the 2020 WHL Draft, was traded to the Wenatchee Wild at the beginning of the season. During his time with the Wild, Zahara appeared in 10 games, recording a .884 save percentage and a 4.05 goals-against average, with a 3-7-0 record.
Welcome back to Medicine Hat, Zach!
