Wild Announce Trade with Medicine Hat Tigers, Gee Recalled from KIJHL's Osoyoos Coyotes

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild goaltender Zach Zahara

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring a fourth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for 2005-born goaltender Zach Zahara. The fourth-round selection acquired by the Wild was originally assigned to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

A native of Rocky View, Alberta, Zahara is in his second full season of WHL competition, and rejoins the Tigers after spending the 2023-24 campaign in Medicine Hat, earning 16 wins for the Tigers a year ago and adding three victories in a Wild uniform in the early portion of this season. An eighth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Draft, he also appeared in two regular-season contests for Medicine Hat during the 2021-22 WHL season, and one 2022-23 postseason contest for the club.

In a corresponding move, the Wild announced that they have recalled goaltender Brendan Gee from the Osoyoos Coyotes of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). Gee has earned two wins in five appearances thus far for Osoyoos, after picking up 17 victories last year with the Wild in his first WHL season.

The Wenatchee Wild thank Zach Zahara for his contributions to the team this season and wish him continued success in Medicine Hat, and proudly welcome Brendan Gee back to Wenatchee.

