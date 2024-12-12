Hawks Hand Silvertips 4-3 Loss in Everett

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks snapped the Silvertips 13-game point streak as they handed them a 4-3 regulation loss in Everett on Wednesday night.

Game #29: Portland (4) at Everett (3)

SOG: POR (25) - EVT (51)

PP: POR (1/3) - EVT (1/4)

Saves: Schlenker (48/51) - Legall (21/25)

GAME NOTES:

Kyle Chyzowski has been a standout against Everett this season, contributing five of the Hawks' eight goals in their matchups this season. He's also notched two-goal performances in three of his last four games.

Tyson Jugnauth extended his point streak to four games, tallying 11 assists over that span.

Goaltender Marek Schlenker turned aside 48 shots on net for a new career best.

The Hawks snapped the Silvertips 13-game point streak and handed them their first regulation loss since Nov. 8.

SCORING: POR - Kyle Chyzowski (21) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth EVT - Landon Dupont (6) from Jesse Heslop and Dominik Rymon (Power Play) POR - Kyle Chyzoeski (22) from Tyson Yaremko and Carter Sotheran EVT - Cole Temple (7) from Eric Jamieson POR - Josh Zakreski (16) from Tyson Jugnauth POR - Tyson Yaremko (11) from Jordan Duguay and Ryder Thompson (Power Play) EVT - Tyler MacKenzie (24) from Dominik Rymon and Eric Jamieson

GAME SUMMARY:

Kyle Chyzowski wasted no time, giving the Hawks an early lead just 40 seconds in. He set up for a wraparound but pumped the brakes behind the net, doubling back to slip the puck behind Everett's goaltender. Everett evened the score on the power play with 4:21 remaining in the first, but Portland answered immediately. Chyzowski fired a long-range shot to the short side just five seconds later, securing his second goal of the night and sending the Hawks into intermission with a one-goal lead.

The Silvertips scored the tying goal 11 seconds into the second, but Portland once again answered in the following shift, as Josh Zakreski found the back of the net. Less than three minutes later, Tyson Yaremko extended the Hawks' lead to 4-2, beating the goaltender with a quick release shot from the slot on the power play. The Silvertips made it a one-goal game at 11:13 of the third, but the Hawks held on for the 4-3 victory.

