Americans secure point but fall in shootout to Cougars

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (18-6-2-1) likely felt they deserved a better fate Wednesday night, putting on a strong effort but dropping a 4-3 shootout to the Prince George Cougars (16-8-3-2) at the Toyota Center.

Terik Parascak opened the scoring for the Cougars, sneaking a rebound shot under the blocker arm of Lukas Matecha for his 15th of the season 12:32 into the opening period. Prince George took a 1-0 lead into the intermission with the shots 13-11 Cougars.

Early in the second, while playing four-on-four, Terrell Goldsmith tied the game. Gavin Garland carried the puck into the Cougars zone on left wing before floating it to the net. Goldsmith was charging up the middle and got a stick on the feed before jumping on his own rebound for his second of the season.

The goal was the only one of the period as the two teams were deadlocked at one after 40 minutes.

The Americans grabbed their first lead of the night in the early stages of period three. Brandon Whynott took a drop pass from Garland off the rush and let a low shot go from the left circle, catching Ravensbergen off guard and beating him under the glove with his 15th of the season. The goal came 4:43 into the third to put Tri-City ahead 2-1.

Three minutes later Tri-City added to their lead. Kainoah Brankovic intercepted a clearing attempt by the Cougars before sending the puck to the slot. Carter MacAdams redirected the puck past the glove of Ravensbergen to give the Americans a 3-1 lead.

Shortly before the goal, Jake Sloan took a hard hit from Viliam Kmec and Sloan was given an unsportsmanlike penalty for trying to get after Kmec following the goal, sending the Cougars to the power play.

Prince George capitalized on the man advantage when Lee Shurgot scored on a two-on-one rush to cut the lead down to one.

As time wound down the Cougars pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker before scoring a controversial tying goal. Goldsmith took a shot directly off the head and dropped to the ice before Prince George gathered the rebound and scored, tying the game at three with just 27 seconds remaining.

The five-minute overtime featured multiple good looks for both teams, but neither could score to end the game as it went to a shootout.

The first six shooters were denied by the goaltenders before Jett Lajoie scored in round four, giving Prince George the advantage. Ravensbergen then stopped Jordan Gavin to seal the come-from-behind victory for the Cougars.

The Americans begin a three-in-three weekend when the welcome the Kelowna Rockets (13-11-2-1) on Friday, their final home game before the Christmas break.

Announced attendance was 2,670

