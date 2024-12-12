Preview: Americans vs Rockets - December 13, 2024

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Rockets

Friday, December 13 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans held a 3-1 lead in the third period on Wednesday, but the Prince George Cougars scored with 27 seconds left to tie the game before completing their comeback with a 4-3 shootout win at the Toyota Center. Terrell Goldsmith, Brandon Whynott and Carter MacAdams scored for Tri-City while Lukas Matecha finished with 28 saves.

VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the third of five meetings between Tri-City and Kelowna, with each team having one win. The Rockets spoiled the Americans home opener with a 2-1 victory on October 5 before Tri-City battled back from a 4-1 deficit to win 6-5 on October 19. This is the last visit to Kennewick for the Rockets this season as the Americans will travel up to Kelowna for games on February 8 and 17.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Brandon Whynott (15-20-35) Andrew Cristall (22-29-51)

Gavin Garland (16-17-33) Tij Iginla (14-18-32)

Carter MacAdams (11-19-30) Jakub Stancl (11-21-32)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Power Play - 16.5% (17-for-103) Power Play - 22.5% (20-for-89)

Penalty Kill - 82.1% (87-for-106) Penalty Kill - 81.7% (67-for-92)

Around the concourse

Jersey Auction: Jake Gudelj #19 (Blue)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Merrek Arpin (Post-Game Section J)

Section D: Gesa Credit Union

Section X: Raffle Tickets Maniacs

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

YouTube: WHL Youtube Channel for Wednesday Night in the Dub

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

