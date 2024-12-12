Preview: Americans vs Rockets - December 13, 2024
December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Rockets
Friday, December 13 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans held a 3-1 lead in the third period on Wednesday, but the Prince George Cougars scored with 27 seconds left to tie the game before completing their comeback with a 4-3 shootout win at the Toyota Center. Terrell Goldsmith, Brandon Whynott and Carter MacAdams scored for Tri-City while Lukas Matecha finished with 28 saves.
VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the third of five meetings between Tri-City and Kelowna, with each team having one win. The Rockets spoiled the Americans home opener with a 2-1 victory on October 5 before Tri-City battled back from a 4-1 deficit to win 6-5 on October 19. This is the last visit to Kennewick for the Rockets this season as the Americans will travel up to Kelowna for games on February 8 and 17.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets
Brandon Whynott (15-20-35) Andrew Cristall (22-29-51)
Gavin Garland (16-17-33) Tij Iginla (14-18-32)
Carter MacAdams (11-19-30) Jakub Stancl (11-21-32)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets
Power Play - 16.5% (17-for-103) Power Play - 22.5% (20-for-89)
Penalty Kill - 82.1% (87-for-106) Penalty Kill - 81.7% (67-for-92)
