Late Game Heroics, Goaltending Battle Sees Prince George Claim Wednesday Night in the Dub Victory

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, Wash. - It doesn't get much more dramatic than that.

Two late goals and some shootout heroics saw the Prince George Cougars storm back to claim a 4-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans in Wednesday Night in the Dub action.

Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen, who is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, stole the show late with 30 saves in regulation and overtime before denying all four shootout attempts he faced.

The result sees the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (16-8-3-2) extend their win streak to three games, while Tri-City (18-6-2-1) maintains pace in the powerhouse U.S. Division with a single point earned.

The Cougars drew first blood midway through the first period as Lee Shurgot rifled a shot off the pads of Lukas Matecha, creating a long rebound for Terik Parascak.

The Washington Capitals prospect wasted no time in wiring his 15th goal of the season into the net to give the Cats a 1-0 advantage.

But the Americans aren't a team that panics when they're down a goal.

After regrouping at intermission, the hosts converted on a quick rushing play, with reigning WHL Rookie of the Month Gavin Garland setting up Utah Hockey Club prospect Terrell Goldsmith.

The 6-foot-4, 214-pound blueliner drove the net and poked his own rebound past Ravensbergen to level the match.

Projected 2025 first-round NHL pick Jackson Smith earned the secondary assist on the equalizer.

Early in the third, Smith had a chance to give the Ams their first lead of the night but rang his shot off the crossbar.

Ravensbergen dove to corral the spiraling puck a moment before Captain Jake Sloan could poke it home, marking one of the most heartstopping moments of the night.

Tri-City would seize the lead for real just minutes later as team-leading scorer Brandon Whynott pulled off the toe drag and snuck a deceptive shot past Ravensbergen for his 15th of the campaign.

Garland earned his second assist of the night on the play, with Colorado Avalanche pick Max Curran snagging the secondary.

Former Prince George forward Carter MacAdams added some insurance- and got some revenge against his old club- with a slick redirect of a Kainoah Brankovic shot as the Ams capitalized on a Cats turnover.

Prince George clawed its way within one as Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Laing and Lee Shurgot worked the give-and-go, with Shurgot potting his fifth of the season.

It looked as though Tri-City had the game in the bag, but with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker, Los Angeles Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer pulled off an improbable goal with just 26 seconds remaining to earn a single point and force overtime.

Jett Lajoie, another 2025 NHL Draft-eligible skater, was the only Cougar to solve Matecha in the shootout, while Ravensbergen denied all four Americans attempts.

The goaltenders shined in their respective creases, with Matecha making 28 saves (he's made at least 28 stops in 13 straight appearances for Tri-City).

Ravensbergen, who clocks in at 6-foot-5, 192-pounds, turned aside 30 shots (and held Tri-City scoreless on three power-play opportunities) to pick up second star of the night.

This marks the second straight Wednesday Night in the Dub matchup to head to a shootout, with the Red Deer Rebels besting the Saskatoon Blades in last week's edition.

Next up, St. Louis Blues prospect Tomas Mrsic the up-and-coming Prince Albert Raiders visit Ottawa Senators top-10 pick Carter Yakemchuk and the red-hot Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

Fans can tune in for free through the WHL's YouTube channel and WHL Live on CHL TV.

