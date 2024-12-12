Weekend Preview: Royals vs. Giants - December 13th-14th

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals right wing Nolan Stewart

Victoria, B.C. - Before the holiday break begins, the Royals face the Vancouver Giants for a two-game home-and-home series. It begins on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

The series will be the first time the two clubs meet this season. The Royals' last win over the Giants came in overtime on Jan. 28 last season, with a final score of 3-2. Teydon Trembecky and Tanner Scott each earned a point in the contest.

Last weekend, the Royals hosted the Kelowna Rockets for a two-game series. Team captain Justin Kipkie scored the teddy bear toss goal during the second period of Sunday's game and Cosmo Wilson earned the second star on Saturday after scoring in the first period.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Cole Reschny -.The Royals' point leader, who hails from Macklin, SK, has appeared in 27 games for the club this season. The 17-year-old has 36 total points with 26 assists and 10 goals. The center has been on a roll through his last five games, recording nine points including eight helpers.

VANCOUVER

Tyler Thorpe -.The Richmond, B.C. native has appeared in 28 games for the Giants this season, racking up 24 points with 10 goals and 14 assists. The 19-year-old recorded four helpers during the Giants' recent 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks, setting a career-high. Thorpe was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens with the 130th selection.

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â December 13 v. VAN - 7:05 pm

Â December 14 @ VAN - 7:00 pm

Â December 27 v. PG - 7:05 pm

Â December 28 v. PG - 6:05 pm

Â December 31 v. VAN - 2:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

