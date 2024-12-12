Heslop Sends in the Stuffies, Tips Take Teddy Bear Toss 4-1

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Jesse Heslop netted the Teddy Bear Toss goal as the Everett Silvertips took down the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

Heslop kicked off the scoring 9:09 into the first period, redirecting a backdoor pass from Kaden Hammell for his 18th goal of the season. The goal sent legions of stuffed animals raining down onto the ice, all to be donated to Toys for Tots and other underprivileged children in the greater Everett area.

Braeden Cootes tied the game after the cleanup at at 14:10, tucking a low shot past the legs of Alex Garrett.

Cole Temple potted what would prove to be game-winning goal at 19:26 into the first, redirecting a Landon DuPont shot from the blueline for his second goal as a Silvertip.

Tyler MacKenzie extended the Tips' lead at 7:17 in the second, tucking in a rebound off the pads of Seattle netminder Scott Ratzlaff.

Shea Busch scored his first WHL goal in his rookie debut 6:24 into the third period, crashing the net and deflecting a Heslop shot to cap off a 4-1 victory.

Garrett turned aside 27 of 28 in the win. Everett is now 23-3-2-1 on the season.

