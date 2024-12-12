Cougars Claw from Behind to Edge Americans in Shootout

December 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENNEWICK, WA- Wednesday Night in the Dub lived up to the billing as the Prince George Cougars clawed from behind in the third period to defeat the Tri-City Americans 4-3 in a shootout, Wednesday at the Toyota Center.

Koehn Ziemmer tied the game with 26 seconds remaining and then Jett Lajoie delivered the shootout heroics to help the Cougars to victory. Josh Ravensbergen, once again, was magnificent in goal, making 30 saves in the win.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Cougars at 12:32 - Terik Parascak (15) assisted by Lee Shurgot and Evan Groening // Prince George started the scoring in Kennewick. A Lee Shurgot wrist shot was stopped by goaltender Lukas Matecha, however, the rebound came to Terik Parascak at the right circle and he fired it home to make it 1-0.

2nd PERIOD:

1-1 Americans at 3:54 - Terrell Goldsmith (2) assisted by Gavin Garland and Jackson Smith // The Americans tied the game during some 4 on 4 action, as Josh Ravensbergen made a terrific save on Gavin Garland, and then the rebound was potted home by Terrell Goldsmith in tight to tie it at one.

3rd PERIOD:

2-1 Americans at 4:43 - Brandon Whynott (15) assisted by Gavin Garland and Max Curran // Tri-City took their first lead of the night early in the third as a wrist shot from Brandon Whynott from the left circle snuck under the glove of Josh Ravensbergen and into the net to make it 2-1.

3-1 Americans at 7:46 - Carter MacAdams (11) assisted by Kainoah Brankovic and Austin Zemlak // The Americans added another shortly after as a pass from the blue-line from Kainoah Brankovic went to the stick of Carter MacAdams and the former Cougar tipped it by Ravensbergen to make it 3-1.

3-2 Cougars at 9:33 - Lee Shurgot (5) (PP) assisted by Hunter Laing and Terik Parascak // Prince George responded swiftly as Hunter Laing made a terrific feed ahead to Lee Shurgot and the Cougar forward flipped it over the shoulder of Matecha to make it 3-2.

3-3 Cougars at 19:33 - Koehn Ziemmer (21) assisted by Carson Carels and Borya Valis // With the Cougar net empty, Koehn Ziemmer delivered some dramatic heroics as his initial shot was blocked, and then his second opportunity beat Matecha on the glove side to knot the game at three.

OVERTIME:

NO SCORING

SHOOTOUT:

PG: Borya Valis - No Goal

TC: Brandon Whynott - No Goal

PG: Koehn Ziemmer - No Goal

TC: Max Curran - No Goal

PG: Terik Parascak - No Goal

TC: Gavin Garland - No Goal

PG: Jett Lajoie - GOAL

TC: Jordan Gavin - No Goal

FINAL SCORE:

PG: 4 TC: 3 (SHOOTOUT)

FINAL SHOTS:

PG: 32 TC: 33

POWER-PLAYS

PG: 1-2 TC: 0-3

GOALTENDING:

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 30/33 - 64:02

TC: Lukas Matecha - 28/31 - 65:00

3 STARS:

1.TC - Terrell Goldsmith (1-0-1)

2.PG - Josh Ravensbergen (30 Saves)

3.TC - Gavin Garland (0-2-2)

POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH ASSOCIATE COACH JIM PLAYFAIR

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/12/12030257/Jimmy-Post-Game-Dec-11_mixdown.mp3

