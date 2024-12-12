Joel Plante Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, December 12, that forward Joel Plante has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club. Plante, 19, is expected to make his WHL debut this weekend.

Plante has spent the last several seasons with the Nanaimo Clippers of the BCHL. This season, the Langley, B.C. native has put up 27 points (12G, 15A) in 25 games, leads the club in goals (12) and ranks second in both points (27) and assists (15A). His standout performance earned him a spot in the 2025 BCHL Top Prospects Game. Over his three seasons with the Clippers, Plante has totaled 133 games played, tallying 36 goals and 35 assists.

The 6-foot, 170-pound forward played for the Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team during the 2019-20 season, contributing 16 points (5G, 11A) on a roster that featured several future WHL stars, including Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE), Emmett Finnie (Kamloops Blazers), and Sawyer Mynio (Seattle Thunderbirds). Plante is committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha for NCAA hockey. -

