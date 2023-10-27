Winter Brewfest Is Coming Back

October 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Grab your friends and pretzel necklaces, T-Town! Winter Brewfest, the coolest and largest outdoor beer tasting in the region, is back and bigger than ever! This season, the fun festival will take over the entire concourse of Fifth Third Field as well as next door in Hensville Park.

Come enjoy pours from dozens of national, regional, and local craft breweries along with live music, food, and a souvenir sample cup. This event is 21+. Must present a valid ID at entrance. No expired IDs will be accepted.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 6. Participating breweries will be announced soon.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.