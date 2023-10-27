ECHL Transactions - October 27
October 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 27, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
Add Devon Backer, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica
Florida:
Add Blake Murray, F assigned by Carolina
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
Idaho:
Add Francesco Arcuri, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Indy:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)
Add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve
Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ethan Roswell, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Ethan Frisch, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Connor Welsh, D activated from reserve
Add Adam Goodsir, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve
Delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve
