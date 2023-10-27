ECHL Transactions - October 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 27, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Add Devon Backer, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica

Florida:

Add Blake Murray, F assigned by Carolina

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Idaho:

Add Francesco Arcuri, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Indy:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)

Add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve

Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ethan Roswell, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Ethan Frisch, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Connor Welsh, D activated from reserve

Add Adam Goodsir, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

Delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve

