Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:05pm)

October 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







QUICK BITS

A HOPPIN' START:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits prevailed in their season opener last weekend against the Norfolk Admirals, 3-2. Josh McKechney netted Greenville's first goal of the season at 6:19 for an early 1-0 lead. Just four minutes later, Brett Kemp added a goal of his own. Though Norfolk responded with a goal of its own just 24 seconds later and again during the second period to tie the score at 2-2, the Rabbits' momentum was too much to overcome. Jake Smith scored the game-winner on a 5-on-3 man advantage in the third period to solidify Greenville's first win.

WELCOMING WYLIE:

The Rabbits are welcoming a new addition to the squad ahead of their game against Savannah on Friday, Oct. 27: Wyatte Wylie. The 23-year-old defenseman from Everett, WA will head south from Ontario to join the Swamp Rabbits. He was drafted 127th overall in 2018 by the Philadelphia Flyers. He hasn't made his debut with the Reign yet this season, but Wylie scored 10 points (3G, 7A) in 45 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, whom he'd been with since the 2020-21 season.

KEMP'S HOT START:

Brett Kemp wasted little time reminding fans that he is an offensive impact player last Saturday night in the win over Norfolk. Following up on the 2022-23 season that saw the now third-year Rabbit post 14 multi-point games and six three-point games, Kemp started the 2023-24 campaign with a three-point performance, posting a goal and two assists.

UNTIL NEXT TIME:

The Swamp Rabbits will face the second-year Savannah Ghost Pirates again this Sunday, Oct. 29, for their first road game of the season. This will be Greenville's second of twelve total meetings-the first of six away-with Savannah throughout the 2023-24 season. Last season, the Swamp Rabbits fell short against the Ghost Pirates in their final three consecutive matchups.

FEAR THE EARS:

Looking ahead, the Swamp Rabbits will travel to Atlanta to take on the Gladiators next Wednesday, Nov. 1. During the pre-season, the Rabbits defeated Atlanta 6-3 with an explosive second period. In the matchup, the Gladiators scored a pair of shorthanded goals during the first period for what they believed to be a comfortable lead. However, the 'Bits came out firing in the second period, netting four goals in 20 minutes. Though Atlanta fought back in the third with a goal from Dylan Carabia less than one minute into the period to bring the score to 5-3, Greenville netted two additional goals, courtesy of Ethan Somoza and Jake Smith to secure the 6-3 win.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-0-0-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (1-1-0-0)

October 27, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #2

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Brendan Schreider (12)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 13, 2023 - Greenville 7 vs Savannah 1

Next Meeting:

October 29, 2023 Greenville at Savannah

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (8-5-1-1)

All-Time Record:

(8-5-2)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.