K-Wings Fall to Nailers on Orange Ice

October 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-1-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, suffered their first loss of the season versus Wheeling (2-0-0-0) Friday on Orange Ice at Wings Event Center, 7-2.

A five-goal third period from Wheeling proved to be too much to overcome in this one, as the Nailers scored the final six goals of the hockey game.

Kalamazoo scored both of its goals in the first period after falling behind 1-0 early. Brad Morrison (2) scored with 11:39 remaining in the period, deflecting a shot from behind the net off a Wheeling defender.

The K-Wings then took a 2-1 lead a few minutes later when Josh Passolt (3) buried a rebound from just outside the right crease at the 12:06 mark of the second. Both Morrison and Passolt have recorded points in all three K-Wings games this season.

Wheeling tied the game at the 14:47 mark of the third when forward Cédric Desruisseaux slipped behind the Kalamazoo defense, just moments after exiting the penalty box. Desruisseaux finished with four points (1g, 3a) on the evening.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (2-1-0-0) suffered his first loss of the season, making 16 saves on 23 shots.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play, 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and took the final shot total, 33-23.

Kalamazoo is back in action at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday against the Indy Fuel (1-2-0-0).

