Thunder Announces Three Separate Transactions

October 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced three separate transactions on Thursday afternoon.

Connor MacEachern recalled to Barracuda

Sharks reassigned defenseman Artem Guryev from the Barracuda to Wichita

Defenseman Matthew Sredl traded to Allen for future considerations

Guryev, 20, turned pro this season after signing his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks. A native of Moskva, Russia, the 6-foot-4 220-pound blueliner was selected in the fifth round (#135 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Guryev played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for Peterborough and Flint. He had his career-highs last year with Flint, tallying 15 points (7g, 8a) in 38 games after being traded by Peterborough. Guryev finished with 30 points (8g, 22a) in 98-career OHL games.

Wichita returns home tonight to begin a three-game homestand this weekend.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.