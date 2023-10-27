Rabbits Overcome Early Deficit, Storm Back to Down Ghost Pirates 5-3

GREENVILLE, SC - A four-goal first period flipped a 2-0 deficit, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits bested the Savannah Ghost Pirates 5-3 on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville fell behind early, as the Ghost Pirates opened the first period with a pair of goals from Simon Pinard (6:17) and Vince Marleau (8:06) for a 2-0 lead away from home. The Swamp Rabbits responded just over two minutes later, as Josh McKechney directed his second of the season into the Savannah net at 10:31. At 13:13, a misplayed Savannah pass fell for Brett Kemp who tied the game with his second of the season. Greenville captured the lead at 13:47, as Joe Leahy scored his first career goal with a walk-in snipe. The Swamp Rabbits would chase Savannah's Jordan Papirny from the game after Ben Freeman rifled an unassisted goal into the net at 15:43. Papirny was relieved by Michael Bullion after allowing four goals on 10 shots.

The Rabbits furthered their advantage in the second period, as Carter Souch tucked the puck into the net at 7:01 for his first of the season and the 5-2 lead.

Savannah pulled within a pair of goals in the third period, as Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored his first of his career at 12:46, but the goal would fail to start the required comeback for the Ghost Pirates.

Three Stars -

1. Josh McKechney GVL)

2. Brett Kemp (GVL)

3. Joe Leahy (GVL)

W: Ingham

L: Papirny

The Swamp Rabbits improve to 2-0-0-0 on the fresh-faced season, while the Ghost Pirates fall to 1-2-0-0.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Ghost Pirates will travel to Savannah for a Sunday afternoon meeting at Enmarket Arena on October 29 at 3 p.m.

