Dallas Stars Prospect Francesco Arcuri Assigned to Steelheads

October 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Francesco Arcuri has been assigned to Idaho by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars.

Arcuri, 20, was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in the sixth round, 175th overall and signed his three-year entry-level contract on Aug, 25, 2022. The 6-foot-1 200lb, forward made his AHL debut with Texas on Oct. 13, 2023 where he recorded two shots on goal.

The Toronto, ON native played three full seasons in the OHL from 2019-23 accumulating 185 points (89G, 96A) in 197 career games. He began his career with the Kingston Frontenacs and then was traded to the Kitchener Rangers on Dec. 15, 2022. Last season he finished 10th in the league in scoring registering 91 points (48G, 43A) in 71 games.

The Steelheads are on the road tonight taking on the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.