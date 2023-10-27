Railers Shell Admirals 4-1 on Friday Night

October 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (2-2-0-0, 4pts) took down the Norfolk Admirals (1-2-0-1, 3pts), on Friday night by the final score of 4-1 in front of a crowd of 3,076 at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Railers are back at Norfolk Scope Arena again against the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, October 29th at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Norfolk struck first when Justin Young (1-0-1) got his second in two games against Worcester. Four straight goals from Ashton Calder (1-1-2), Adam Goodsir (1-0-1), Jake Pivonka (1-0-1) and Blade Jenkins (1-0-1) helped Worcester to their second win of the season, coming out on top 4-1.

Worcester received the first two power-play opportunities of the evening thanks to a tripping call against Carson Golder, and an unsportsmanlike conduct against Andrew McLean but failed to capitalize on either look. Justin Young (2nd) then got Norfolk out in front on a 5-on-3 advantage to put the Admirals in front for the second straight game. Worcester responded late in the period when Ashton Calder (2nd) tapped home a loose puck on the near doorstep and tied the game going into the second, 1-1. Shots favored Norfolk in the first 9-7.

Adam Goodsir scored the only goal of the second period for Worcester, as the Railers notched their second power-play goal in two games. Amid a scrum in front, Goodsir got a piece of the puck before Dominick Fensore accidentally slammed the puck into his own net for the Admirals. Goodsir's goal would stand as the game-winner, as it put Worcester up 2-1. The Railers outshot the Admirals 15-2 in the second, and lead in shots 22-11 after two periods.

Worcester added two more goals in the third period. Jake Pivonka (2nd) finished an up-ice rush with Ashton Calder. Blade Jenkins (1st) added an insurance goal 6:37 into the third on a scrum in front of the net. Worcester grabbed their second win of the season by a 4-1 final.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Justin Young (1-0-1, -1, 1 shot), 2nd Star: Tristan Lennox (19 saves, 1 GA, .950 SV%), 1st Star: Ashton Calder (1-1-2, +2, 5 shots) ... Final shots were 37-20 in favor of Worcester... Yaniv Perets (0-2-0-0) made 33 saves on 37 shots for Norfolk... Tristan Lennox (1-1-0) made 19 saves on 20 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-5 on the power play while Norfolk went 1-for-5... Andrei Bakanov (DNP), Artyom Kulakov (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP), Jake Schultz (DNP), and Jack Quinlivan (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Blade Jenkins has points in four straight games to open up the season... Ashton Calder led the Railers in shots with 5.

#RailersHC

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.