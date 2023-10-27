Railers Defeat Norfolk in Friday Night Battle

Norfolk, VA - In the second game back at Norfolk Scope for the 2023-2024 season, the Admirals welcomed a lively Friday night crowd as they faced off against the Worcester Railers. After their successful 5-2 home opener, the Admirals were unable to keep up with the Railers on Friday night and fell 4-1.

The Admirals had a slow start in the first period, but they managed to score the first goal of the game thanks to Justin Young's effort. He scored his second goal this season by putting the puck away out front on the man advantage. However, the Railers responded quickly and tied the game with a goal from Ashton Calder.

The second period was a defensive battle with both teams struggling to gain momentum. Norfolk faced several penalties and had a hard time gaining momentum. Worcester's Adam Goodsir managed to score his first goal of the season on a power play.

In the final frame, Worcester began with a power play, but it was canceled due to an early penalty. Worcester scored two goals in the first seven minutes of the third period with Jake Pivonka and Blade Jenkins finding the back of the net.

Worcester continued to dominate the momentum for the rest of the game while the Admirals were unable to make a comeback. The Admirals fell 4-1, with Worcester outshooting Norfolk by 37-20. Railers goaltender Tristan Lennox achieved his first professional career victory with 19 saves.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

3. Justin Young, NOR ( 1 Goal)

2. Tristan Lennox, WOR (19 saves off 20 shots, 1 GA in his first professional win)

1. Ashton Calder, WOR (1 Goal, 1 assist, 2+)

What's Next

The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope on Sunday in the three-game finale against Worcester. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Worcester Railers @ Norfolk Admirals

Puck Drops: 3:05 PM EDT

