Rivalry Weekend Series Begins at Maverik Center

Idaho Steelheads (1-1, 2 points, .500 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (2-0, 4 points, 1.000 Win %)

Date: October 27, 2023 Venue: Maverik Center.

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11052046-2023-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the opener of a two game weekend series at Maverik Center as archrivals meet for the first of 14 meetings in the regular season. For the Grizz it's the third of 7 straight home games to begin the regular season. 10 of their first 13 games will be at home. Watch out for Brandon Cutler, who has a goal in back-to-back games for Utah. Kyle Mayhew has 1 goal and is a +4 for Utah through 2 games. For Idaho they have been led by some new faces as forwards Keaton Mastrodonato (1 goal, 3 assists) and Mark Rassell (1 goal, 2 assists) are among team leaders in points through 2 games, where Idaho split a 2 game series against Allen last weekend.

Games This Week

Friday - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, October 28, 2023 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm Maverik Center. Hispanic Heritage Night.

Games Last Week

October 21, 2023 - Tulsa 3 Utah 5 - Kyle Betts and Brandon Cutler each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Trent Miner stopped 32 of 35. Utah is now 14-13-2 all-time in regular season openers. Nathan Burke, Kyle Mayhew and Keoni Texeira added goals for Utah. Mayhew was a +4. Captain Josh Wesley had 1 assist and was a +3 in his Utah debut. Michael Underwood had 1 assist in his pro debut. Tulsa was led by Karl Boudrias, who had 1 goal and 1 assist.

October 22, 2023 - Tulsa 0 Utah 1 - Garrett Metcalf had a 35 save shutout. Brandon Cutler scored Utah's lone goal 13:17 into the second period. Cole Gallant and Keoni Texeira each had an assist. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 27. Tulsa goalie Tomas Suchanek saved 26 of 27 in his pro debut.

Garrett Metcalf Named League Goaltender of the Week

Garrett Metcalf was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week after earning his first pro career regular season shutout and the first shutout in the league this season. Metcalf saved all 35 shots in a 1-0 win on October 22nd. He had 1 shutout at Mercyhurst College in the 2018-19 season. Metcalf also had a 39 save shutout vs Idaho in the Grizzlies 6-0 preseason win on October 13, 2023. In 33 career games with Utah he has a record of 16-11-2 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.98 Goals Against Average.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 2-0

Home record: 2-0

Road record: 16-16-4 (2022-2023) - Grizz first road game is on November 15 at Iowa.

Win percentage: 1.000

Streak: Won 2 - Utah has won 5 straight regular season games dating back to last season (All against Tulsa).

Standings Points: 4

Last 10: 2-0

Goals per game: 3.00 (Tied 10th) Goals for: 6

Goals against per game: 1.50 (3rd) Goals Against: 3

Shots per game: 29.50 (Tied 19th)

Shots against per game: 35.00 (Tied 23rd)

Power Play: 1 for 6 - 16.7 % (20th)

Penalty Kill: 5 for 7 - 71.4 % (21st)

Penalty Minutes: 14. 7.00 per game. (4th fewest)

Shorthanded Goals: 1

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 2-0. Utah was 24-7-1 last year.

Opposition Scores First: 0-0. Utah was 11-26-3 last year.

Record in One Goal Games: 1-0. Last year Utah played in 23 one goal games and had a 13-6-4 record.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 2 2 2 0 6

Opposition 1 0 2 0 3

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (2).

Assists: 8 tied with 1.

Points: Cutler (3).

Plus/Minus: Kyle Mayhew (+4)

PIM: 7 tied with 2

Power Play Points: Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Keoni Texeira (1)

Power Play Goals: Texeira (1)

Power Play Assists: Cutler, Fitze (1).

Shots on Goal: Cutler (10).

Shooting Percentage: Kyle Betts (50.0%) 1 for 2.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler, Mayhew (1)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf/Trent Miner (1)

Save %: Metcalf (1.000)

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (0.00)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

Kyle Betts: 1

Brandon Cutler: 1

Streaks

Goals: Brandon Cutler (2)

Assists: Cole Gallant, Keoni Texeira (1)

Points: Brandon Cutler, Keoni Texeira (2)

Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Roster

Forwards (13): Kyle Betts, Nathan Burke, Cody Caron, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Jared Power, Dakota Raabe, Ryan Sandelin, Dean Yakura.

Defenseman (10): Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Kyle Mayhew, Jacob Semik, Jordon Stone, Keoni Texeira, Cory Thomas, Michael Underwood, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Dante Giannuzzi, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

Grizzlies - Steelheads Connections

Utah will face Idaho 14 times in the 2023-2024 regular season with both teams hosting the other 7 times. These teams met in the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, where Utah won the first 2 games of the series on the road before Idaho responded with 4 straight overtime wins. Grizzlies forward Dean Yakura played in 5 games and scored 1 goal with the Steelheads in the 2010-2011 season. Utah Defenseman Cory Thomas played in 8 games and had 1 assist with Idaho in the 2021-22 season. AJ White is in his sixth season with the Steelheads but when the Steelheads did not play during the 2020-21 season he played with the Grizzlies and scored 15 goals and 25 assists in 60 games.

