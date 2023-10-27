Cyclones Fall to Wichita in First Road Game

Wichita, KS- The Cyclones dropped a back-and-forth affair against the Thunder 5-4 at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game against the San Jose Sharks affiliate marked the first of three straight road games that the Cyclones play in three days against Mountain Division opponents.

* Cincinnati opened the scoring for the first time this season thanks to a Justin Vaive deflection five minutes into the game, coming off a Zack Andrusiak wrister. Wichita answered back with a Ryan Finnegan backhander that beat Talyn Boyko. Minutes later, the Thunder converted off a Cyclones turnover to take a 2-1 advantage.

* Wichita expanded the lead to 3-1 in the second period with a powerplay goal from Aaron Miller at the left circle. Cincy got some much-needed momentum with 50 seconds left in the frame when Patrick Polino potted a rebound shorthanded.

* Down entering the third, it took only seconds for Polino to record yet another shorthanded goal in the same minor penalty. Tied at 3-3, Jay Dickman's two goals in the final frame countered Zack Andrusiak's 3rd period goal. Wichita won their first game of the season 5-4.

Next up, the 'Clones travel to Tulsa for a two-game set against the Anaheim Ducks ECHL affiliate. The Oilers and Cyclones drop the puck at 8:05pm ET on Saturday and 5:05pm ET on Sunday. Cincinnati returns home to Heritage Bank Center on Friday November 3rd at 7:30pm ET for "Shutout the Hate" night. The players will sport specialty 'Shutout the Hate' jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

