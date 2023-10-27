Thunder Begins Three-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Cincinnati

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home this evening to begin a three-game homestand. Tonight, the Cincinnati Cyclones make their first appearance to INTRUST Bank Arena since 2016-17.

Tonight is the first of three meetings this year between the two teams. After tonight, Cincinnati returns to the Air Capital for back-to-back contests in mid-January. All-time, Wichita is 2-4-2 against Cincinnati and 0-2-0 at home against the Cyclones.

Wichita and Cincinnati are both looking for their first wins of the season. Cincinnati lost its only game of the year last weekend to Wheeling, 4-1. The Cyclones are one of seven teams that haven't played two or more games so far this season. The Thunder lost three-straight to open the year to Kansas City.

The Thunder continues to get production from their younger players early this season. Rookies Ryan Finnegan and Roman Kinal each tallied their first professional goals on Tuesday night. Bradley Marek leads the Thunder with three goals. The rookie forward from Ferris State tallied his first pro goal on Opening Night.

Jake Wahlin and Brayden Watts have been distributing the puck early so far this season. Both players have three assists, which is tied for the the team-lead in that category. Wahlin had 28 points last season. Watts needs four assists to hit 100 for his ECHL career.

Peter Bates added an assist on Tuesday night. He has a goal and an assist through three games so far this season. Last year, he recorded 40 points (22g, 18a) in 70 games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Bradley Marek is tied for third in power play goals (2), tied for third in goals (3) and second for rookies with six PIM..Wichita received Artem Guryev from San Jose, but had Connor MacEachern and Ethan Frisch recalled...

CINCY NOTES - Cincinnati was loaned three players from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Thursday as forwards Roman Ahcan, Jake Gaudet and defenseman Ole Julian Bjergvik Holm joined the Clones...Justin Vaive, Patrick Polino and Louie Caporusso return from last year's Central Division championship roster...

Friday night is Stranger Things and QT Buy In Night. Fans can purchase a special Stranger Things four pack that includes two commemorative t-shirts for just $80.

Fans can get a complimentary ticket at any local QT locations.

Saturday night is Scooby-Doo and Pucks 'N Pups Night, presented by Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill. Purchase a family four pack of tickets that includes two bucket hats.

Anyone that is wanting to bring their furry friend to the game can click here to purchase their dog or human tickets, which will benefit the Kansas Humane Society and Beauties & Beasts.

