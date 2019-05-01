Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 1 vs. Potomac)

Following four consecutive wins, the Dash will square off against the Potomac Nationals in their first Education Day game of the year. First pitch is set for 11 a.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (15-11) vs. Potomac Nationals (9-17)

LHP Cristian Castillo (0-3, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Malvin Pena (1-1, 9.39 ERA)

11 a.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #27 (Home Game #13)

DASH HOLD OFF P-NATS IN 11-10 WIN

The Dash withstood two separate comeback efforts from the Potomac Nationals to claim an 11-10 victory on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark. With the win, the Dash have now won four straight and seven out of their last eight ballgames. Potomac plated six in the seventh and three in the ninth, but Jose Nin earned the save by getting Cole Freeman to fly out to deep right. Each Dash starter recorded at least one hit, with Tyler Frost, Zach Remillard and Craig Dedelow notching multi-hit efforts.

LA PANTERA HAS MOVED ON UP

Robert, who is rated the 37th-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, has earned his first career promotion to Double-A Birmingham, the White Sox announced on Tuesday. Robert, who the White Sox signed for $26 million in May of 2017, leaves the Carolina League sitting atop the circuit in average (.453), home runs (eight), RBIs (24), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69). In total, the 21-year-old ended up posting 12 multi-hit efforts in 19 games played. Prior to the regular season, Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training after earning his second straight non-roster invite.

MORE PROMOTIONS

Along with Robert, left-hander Kyle Kubat and right-hander Jose Nin earned promotions on Tuesday to Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, respectively. Kubat returns to the Double-A level after pitching in seven games for the Barons in 2017. In four starts this year with the Dash, the southpaw went 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA. A former Royals farmhand, Kubat was traded over to the White Sox from Kansas City for cash in March of 2017. Nin, who previously suited up in the Phillies organization, will be pitching at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career. The right-hander yielded a 3.65 ERA in eight outings with the Dash, and he went 3-for-3 in save opportunities. Nin did not allow a run over his last six appearances.

MEET THE NEW STARS IN DASH CITY

While Robert, Kubat and Nin have earned promotions from Winston-Salem, outfielder Steele Walker and right-hander Austin Conway were promoted from Low-A Kannapolis to Winston on Tuesday. A second-round pick by the White Sox in 2018 out of the University of Oklahoma, Walker joins the High-A level for the first time, The 22-year-old dominated with the Kannapolis Intimidators, posting a .365/.437/.581 batting line with 13 extra-base hits in 20 contests. He joins a team with two of his former Sooner teammates in right-handers Alec Hansen and Jake Elliott. Meanwhile, Conway made his High-A debut with Winston-Salem on Tuesday. A 31st-round selection of the University of Louisville, Conway did not yield a run in five appearances for the Intimidators this season.

THE MAN WHO DOESN'T STRIKE OUT

After striking out just five times in 155 at-bats in his first professional season, Dash second baseman Nick Madrigal went 17 games without striking out before being punched out in the sixth inning on Monday. Overall, Madrigal's non-strikeout stretch spanned 67 at-bats and 75 plate appearances. Madrigal's last strikeout prior to Monday came on April 7 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In his career, Madrigal has now posted two stretches of 70-plus plate appearances without a strikeout, with the other instance coming at the start of his professional career when he had 72 plate appearances without a strikeout. Through 22 games, the former first-round pick has posted a .367 on-base percentage. Before joining the White Sox, Madrigal starred for the Oregon State Beavers, where he helped the program win a national championship in 2018. He went on to become the highest drafted player in the program's history when he was picked fourth overall last year.

DASH DOTS

The Dash made three more roster moves on Wednesday...Catcher Daniel Gonzalez was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, while the Dash received catcher Nate Nolan from the Knights and RHP Wyatt Burns from extended spring training.

