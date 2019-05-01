C Nate Nolan transferred from Triple-A Charlotte to Winston-Salem

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- C Nate Nolan transferred from Triple-A Charlotte to Winston-Salem

- RHP Wyatt Burns transferred from extended spring training to Winston-Salem

- C Daniel Gonzalez promoted to Triple-A Charlotte from Winston-Salem

Nolan, who earned a non-roster invite to big league Spring Training this year, returns to Winston-Salem after spending the 2018 season with the Dash. He went 0-for-6 at the plate with the Knights this year.

Burns returns to the Dash after a brief stint in extended spring training. Burns posted a 1.35 ERA in three prior outings with Winston-Salem.

Before earning a call-up to Charlotte, Gonzalez was 5-for-28 with Winston-Salem in 10 games played. This is Gonzalez's first promotion to the Triple-A level.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with six players on the injured list.

