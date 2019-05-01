P-Nats Beat Dash 18-4 on Wednesday Afternoon

May 1, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Potomac Nationals scored 18 runs, including 12 in the final two innings, to beat the Winston-Salem Dash 18-4 on Wednesday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark.

Potomac's 18 runs were the most allowed by Winston-Salem (15-12) pitching in the Dash era (since 2009). Already leading 6-2 entering the top of the eighth, the Nationals (10-17) sent 12 men to the plate and scored seven runs, thanks to four hits, three walks and an error. Potomac continued to pour it on in the ninth, facing position player JJ Muno on the mound. The P-Nats added five runs, including back-to-back home runs from KJ Harrison and David Masters.

Harrison and Masters combined for nine of Potomac's 21 hits. Harrison went 4-for-6 with four RBIs, while Masters was 5-for-6 and drove in three runs.

For the third straight game, Potomac took an early lead. In the top of the first, Osvaldo Abreu led off the game with a single against Dash starter Cristian Castillo (0-4) and reached second on a passed ball. Cole Freeman then grounded a ball off the glove of Dash third baseman Tate Blackman, allowing Abreu to score on an error.

After an Aldrem Corredor flyout, Harrison singled up the middle to put runners on first and second. Masters then hit a high fly ball into right-center field that dropped between Dash center fielder Steele Walker and right fielder Alex Destino for a two-run double to make it 3-0.

The P-Nats added two more in the top of third on back-to-back RBI singles by Anderson Franco and Armond Upshaw to push the lead to 5-0.

Winston-Salem cut into the lead in the bottom of the fourth against Potomac starter Malvin Pena (2-1). Craig Dedelow led off the inning with a single before advancing to third on a double down the left-field line by Blackman. After Destino struck out, Muno brought home Dedelow with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 5-1.

The Dash scored a second run in the fifth. Tyler Frost singled and stole second to lead off the inning. Walker then drove Frost in with an RBI-double off the wall in the right. The hit earned Walker his first RBI at the High-A level and second double in as many days.

In the bottom of the ninth, Winston-Salem added two more runs on a single by Yrizarri and RBI groundout by Jameson Fisher. However, the game had long been decided thanks to Potomac's offense.

Winston-Salem will conclude its series with Potomac on Thursday night. Left-hander John Parke (1-1, 4.56 ERA) will take the hill for the Dash, while Potomac will send righty Kyle Johnston (1-4, 8.68 ERA) to the bump. First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action at The Sports Hub Triad (101.5 FM & 600 AM), MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

The homestand finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, and a Rayados Day. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.