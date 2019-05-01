Brewers transfer INF Julio Garcia from Mudcats to short-season Rocky Mountain
May 1, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of INF Julio Garcia from the Mudcats to short-season Rocky Mountain and the addition of INF Nick Roscetti to the Mudcats from short-season Rocky Mountain.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the disabled list.
In summary:
5/1: INF Julio Garcia transferred from Carolina to Rocky Mountain
5/1: INF Nick Roscetti transferred from Rocky Mountain to Carolina
Roscetti will once again wear jersey No. 12.
The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
