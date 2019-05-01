Brewers transfer INF Julio Garcia from Mudcats to short-season Rocky Mountain

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of INF Julio Garcia from the Mudcats to short-season Rocky Mountain and the addition of INF Nick Roscetti to the Mudcats from short-season Rocky Mountain.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the disabled list.

In summary:

5/1: INF Julio Garcia transferred from Carolina to Rocky Mountain

5/1: INF Nick Roscetti transferred from Rocky Mountain to Carolina

Roscetti will once again wear jersey No. 12.

