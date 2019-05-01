Six-Run Third Inning Dooms Wilmington

Frederick, MD- Sloppy defense and a tough night for starting pitcher Daniel Tillo led the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a lopsided 12-2 loss at the hands of the Frederick Keys on Wednesday at Nymeo Field. Frederick took advantage of four Wilmington errors and chased Tillo before he could complete the third inning en route to the decisive win.

A six-run third inning doomed the Blue Crew. Cole Billingsley, Jomar Reyes and Willy Yahn each drove in a pair during the frame courtesy of singles. Yahn added a solo homer later and finished the night 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. Tillo lasted just 2.2 frames, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks. He did not strikeout a single hitter and also committed two defensive miscues. Angelo Castellano had the other two errors for the Blue Crew.

Wilmington got its runs on an RBI-single by Blake Perkins and a balk from Frederick pitcher Cameron Bishop. The Keys starter lasted just four frames, so reliever Steven Klimek picked up the win by tossing 3.2 frames without allowing a hit or a run.

The Blue Crew conclude their seven-game road trip on Thursday with another contest in Frederick. Southpaw Daniel Lynch (1-1, 4.70) gets the start for the Rocks with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. Fans can catch all the action with the Voice of the Blue Rocks Cory Nidoh on 89.7 WGLS-FM or BlueRocks.com.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

The Wilmington defense continues to struggle in 2019. The Rocks came one error shy of their season-high on Wednesday with four. They now have at least one defensive miscue in 13 of the last 14 games. The Blue Crew is last in the Carolina League with 41 total errors as a team. The club has committed at least three errors in six different contests, multiple defensive miscues in 11 games and one in all but five.

The magic number is four for the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The Blue Crew offense has scored four or more runs in a game 12 times this season and have only lost two of those contests. In the 15 games the Rocks have scored three runs or fewer- like on Wednesday--they are just 5-10. The Rocks also managed just five hits on the night, marking the 12th time this year they've managed five or fewer knocks in a game. As a team Wilmington is last in the Carolina League with 158 hits and a .199 batting average.

Wilmington has had an odd schedule to start the 2019 season. Wilmington opened the campaign with a series against Salem and then played 17 consecutive games against CL South opponents. The Rocks went 9-8 during that stretch. The Blue Crew are now in the midst of playing 24 out of 27 against the CL North. Wilmington is 4-2 so far during this string of the slate.

