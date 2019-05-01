Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 1 vs. Down East

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) in the third game of the four-game series with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Erling Moreno (1-3, 11.20 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Birds against RHP A.J. Alexy (0-3, 4.15 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

WOODIES SCORE FIVE UNANSWERED, COME BACK IN WIN

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans allowed five runs in the last two innings on Tuesday night to the Down East Wood Ducks in a 7-4 loss from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Tyler Payne started the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and the two teams traded runs into the fifth. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Jimmy Herron blasted a go-ahead solo homer. Miguel Amaya added an RBI groundout to put the Pelicans in front 4-2, but the Wood Ducks scored two in the eighth and three in the ninth to win it.

RUN, PELICANS, RUN

The Pelicans are third in the Carolina League with 30 stolen bases on the year. The last time the Birds led the league in steals was their last season as a Rangers affiliate in 2014. That year, they swiped 154 bags. Zach Davis and D.J. Wilson lead the way with six stolen bases while Carlos Sepulveda, Jhonny Bethencourt and Jimmy Herron are all tied for second with four apiece. Wilson and Davis' six stolen bags are tied for seventh in the league, though Davis hit the IL on Friday.

NEW MONTH, NEW ME

With the loss on Tuesday, the Pelicans finished April 7-19 (.269). Those 19 losses are the most in recorded franchise history in the first month of the year (dating back to 2005) and it is the worst winning percentage in a single month in any month since 2005 as well. In 2019, the Pelicans hit .212 with a 5.29 ERA in April while the 2018 Birds, who set the original franchise low at 9-15, in April finished with a .238 batting average and a 4.81 ERA. The .212 batting average set a franchise record for the lowest average in April, while the 5.29 ERA is the highest since 2010 (6.44 April ERA).

GET OUT OF YEILER FREE CARD

Throughout the season, Yeiler Peguero has been a force of stability at the bottom of the order for the Birds, but he was inserted in the leadoff spot on both Sunday and Tuesday. Over his last 10 games, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with a 3 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 RS and a BB. On Friday, he doubled, triple and tied a career best with three RBIs.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AMAZING

The Pelicans shortstop, Aramis Ademan, capped an incredible stretch on Sunday with a career day. Against Salem, he knocked in a career-best five runs with a 2-for-5 day. He ripped a two-run double in the second inning and cranked a three-run homer in the sixth. Over his last 12 games, the left-handed batter is hitting .382/.543/.735 with 2 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBIs, 11 BB and 6 RS. After striking out nine times in his first six games, Ademan has only K'ed seven times in this 12-game stretch.

FEELING THE PAYNE

The Pelicans backup catcher, Tyler Payne, has been swinging a hot bat for the Birds. Having reached in 11-straight games, he is hitting .313 (13-for-41)/.349/.488 with 4 2B, a HR, 4 RBIs, 3 RS and 2 BB.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' seven wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has been the key. In wins, the bullpen has a 0.72 ERA (2 ER in 25.0 IP). On the other hand, in losses, the Pelicans' bullpen owns a 5.76 ERA (57 ER over 89.0 IP).

STRUGGLING OUT OF THE GATE

In the three-game sweep at the hands of the Salem Red Sox, the Pelicans allowed 12 runs in the first inning alone. Over the first 26 games of the season, the Birds have allowed 25 runs in the opening frame (8.65 ERA). On the offensive side, Myrtle Beach has scored 21 runs in the first inning themselves.

BIRDS ON THE POUND

On Tuesday, the Pelicans went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Over the last nine games, in which the Pelicans are 1-8, the Birds struggled with RISP. They just hit .205 (17-for-83) with a runner at second or third in those games. When Myrtle Beach won four-straight games from 4/17-4/20, they hit .278 (10-for-36) with RISP. On the year, they are hitting .230 (50-for-217) with RISP and .245 (25-for-102) with two outs and RISP.

THOSE DARN WOODIES

The Pelicans have started 0-5 against the Wood Ducks in 2019. This this the first time the Birds have started 0-5 against any one team in the Cubs era in Myrtle Beach (since 2015). In 2018, the Pelicans lost eight straight to the Buies Creek Astros (6/26-7/6) and nine straight to the Winston-Salem Dash (5/31-8/22) during the middle of the season.

PELICAN POINTS

Grant Fennell has picked up seven hits in last five games since returning from the IL...Jimmy Herron's home run on Tuesday marked the Pelicans' 13th home run of April. In April of 2018, the Birds hit 15 long balls. In 2015, the Birds hit just five homers in April, by far a franchise-low mark in the opening month (since 2005).

