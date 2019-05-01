May 1 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Winners of four straight, the Carolina Mudcats (16-10) continue a seven game road trip today with game three of a four game series versus the Salem Red Sox (11-14) at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. Carolina has won two straight in the series, including last night's extra innings game 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the current four game set and a 2-0 lead in the overall 15 game season series between the two teams. Today's game will air live on WZAX, 99.3 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream in live in HD video via MiLB.tv.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at SALEM RED SOX (BOSTON RED SOX)

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 | 11:05 AM | Game 27, Away Game 17 | Haley Toyota Field | Salem, VA

RADIO: WZAX, 99.3 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 16-10; SAL: 11-14

Streaks: CAR: W4; SAL: L2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 7-3, SAL: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 5-5; SAL: 4-7

Road Record: CAR: 11-5; SAL: 7-7

Division Record: CAR: 8-6; SAL: 8-9

Current Series: CAR leads 2-0 (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 2-0 (of 15)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 2-0 @OPP (8)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

WED, 5/1 at SAL, 11:05 AM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-3, 7.36) at Salem LHP Enmanuel DeJesus (1-3, 5.09)

THU, 5/2 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (3-0, 4.15) at Salem RHP Kutter Crawford (1-0, 1.96)

ICYMI: Ryan Aguilar broke a 2-2 tie in the tenth with a RBI single, reliever Michael Petersen earned the win after striking out four and retiring seven straight from the seventh through the ninth and closer Rodrigo Benoit picked up his Carolina League leading seventh save as the Mudcats won their fourth straight 3-2 in ten innings versus the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Last night's extra innings game and extra innings victory were both firsts for the Mudcats this season... The 3-2 extra innings win also came in Carolina's final game in April as Carolina closed the month six games above .500 at 16-10. Carolina's 16-10 record in April was the club's best since 2008 when the then-Southern League and Florida Marlins affiliated Mudcats opened the year with a record of 17-10. Just three years earlier, the 2005 Marlins affiliated Mudcats opened the season going 18-4 in April. The 2005 and 2008 Mudcats both went on to reach the Southern League playoffs in their respective seasons.

FOR THREE: The Mudcats are 26 games into 2019 and have yet to hit a triple this season. The Mudcats are the only full-season team in Minor League Baseball to have gone this far into 2019 without a triple... The Miami Marlins, Cleveland Indians and the Mexican League's Tigres De Quintana Roo have also yet to record a triple so far this season.

APRIL HIGHS: Carolina's 25 home runs hit last month were a new franchise high for most home runs hit by a Mudcats team in April since the 2004 squad hit 24 homers in the first month of their season... Carolina has also combined for 20 HBP last month, setting a new team high for HBP in April since the 2004 season. Historical data unavailable for the '91-'03 seasons.

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry went 3-for-5 with two, 2-out home runs and four 2-out RBI (5 RBI overall) on April 27 against Potomac and has now totaled 15 two-out RBI this season and 21 RBI overall. Henry is batting .308/.308/.615 (12-for-39) with a .923 OPS and 15 RBI when batting with two outs this season.

WEEKLY HONORS: RHP Dylan File was recently named the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 22 through April 28. His lone start during that span came in Myrtle Beach where he earned his first win of the season after striking out five, scattering five hits and holding the Pelicans scoreless over 6.0 IP. He is the first Mudcat to earn a weekly award honor this season.

ON THE EIGHTS: The Carolina offense is currently 8th in the Carolina League in batting (.224), 8th in on-base (.312), 8th in OPS (.672), 8th in hits (183) and 8th in doubles (37) this season.

ALL THAT POWER: The Mudcats enter today's game with a Carolina League best 25 home runs hit so far this season, one better than Fayetteville's 24. The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have now totaled 20 homers over their last 15 games.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 10th in the CL in OPS (.858), 10th in OBP (.402), tied for 6th in walks (13) and tied for 4th in runs (16)... Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 96th in the CL in doubles (7), 5th in OBP (.423) and tied for 2nd in walks (17)... Rob Henry is currently 2nd in the CL in homers (6)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 3rd in the CL in homers (5), tied for 3rd in RBI (21), 6th in total bases (45) and tied for 8th in slugging (.484)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (4) and games (11)... Rodrigo Benoit currently leads the CL in saves (7) and is tied for 1st in games (11).

ON THIS DATE: May 1, 1995 - INF George Canale becomes the first Mudcat to total three home runs in a game while going 3-for-5 with homers in the fifth, sixth (grand slam) and ninth innings while totaling 6 RBI in a 14-7 Carolina victory in Jacksonville.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 154 148 .510 302 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

