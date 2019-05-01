Five-Run Third Propels Woodies To Sixth Straight Win

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Wood Ducks exploded for five runs in the third inning, and tallied 13 hits on the night, on their way to an, 8-3, victory over the Pelicans, Wednesday, to take a three games to none lead in the series.

Down East (19-8) has now won a season-best six consecutive games, and for the eighth time this year, they won a game in which they trailed, improving to 6-0 against the Pelicans (7-20) on the year.

Trailing 3-2 in the third, the Wood Ducks batted around, with the first six men in the inning reaching base. Yonny Hernandez began the frame by being hit by a pitch from Erling Moreno (loss, 1-4), extending his on-base streak to 12 in a row. Leody Taveras followed with a bunt single, one of his four hits in the ballgame. Anderson Tejeda then walked to load the bases, and Ryan Dorow and Diosbel Arias followed with back-to-back RBI singles to put Down East ahead, 4-3. Then Julio Pablo Martinez ripped a triple down the first base line to clear the bases, and increase the advantage to 7-3.

Moreno worked 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits, he walked three and struck out four.

The Woodies initially took the lead in the top of the first. Taveras tripled with one out, and then Tejeda singled him in to make it 1-0. Later in the inning, Arias singled to left-center to give Down East a 2-0 edge.

However the lead was short lived, as the Pelicans responded against A.J. Alexy in the home first. Carlos Sepulveda reached on a leadoff walk, and then Grant Fennell doubled to put two in scoring position. With two outs, Jimmy Herron came through with a two-run single to left-center, to knot the score at 2-2.

Alexy gave up another run in the second, when he walked Kevonte Mitchell to begin the inning. Mitchell scored on a double play ball later in the frame to put the Pelicans ahead, 3-2. Alexy would exit in the bottom of the third with an apparent injury. He worked two innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walked three, and struck out four.

Sal Mendez (win, 1-0) took over, and rolled a double play ball to erase an inherited runner. Mendez would go on to have the best outing of his season, firing 5.2 hitless innings. He allowed just one baserunner, a walk, and struck out six, a season-high. He retired the final ten batters he faced.

The Woodies added a run in the eighth. Yohel Pozo singled down the left field line, with one out, and Yanio Perez followed with a walk. With two outs, Hernandez stroked a single to right-center to make it 8-3 Woodies.

Peter Fairbanks would record the final four outs of the game, picking up a strikeout, and working around an infield single in the ninth.

The Woodies go for their first four-game sweep of the season, tomorrow, when they send righty Reid Anderson (1-0, 0.44) to the mound to face off with Pelicans right-hander Paul Richan (2-1, 3.79), with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

