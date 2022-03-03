Winning Wednesday, $2 Beers & $2 Hot Dogs Among Upcoming Promotions

March 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Wednesday, March 9, 2022 vs. Chicago Wolves

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: March 9 and 16; April 6.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com .

Friday, March 11, 2022 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Presented by Acrisure

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.