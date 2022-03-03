Abbotsford Canucks at Laval Rocket Preview

TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://www.iheartradio.ca/tsn/tsn-montreal/shows/laval-rocket-hockey-1.3338752

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks continue a four-game road trip across eastern Canada with a two-game series against the Laval Rocket Friday (4:00 pm PT) and Saturday (10:00 am PT) at Place Bell.

Friday's game marks the first time the Canucks and Rocket will meet this season, as the two teams will square off a total of four times this year: Mar. 4 (road), Mar. 5 (road), Apr. 2 (home), Apr. 3 (home).

Abbotsford has won two consecutive games, having most recently defeated the Toronto Marlies in a convincing 6-4 fashion on Wednesday.

The Canucks are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games, and currently sit fifth in the Pacific Division with 50 points (23-17-3-1).

The Rocket enter Friday's game with a 24-17-3-0 record, good for third in the AHL's North Division.

QUICK NUMBERS

After being named the AHL's Player of the Month for February, Sheldon Dries continues to be an offensive force for the Abby Canucks.

Dries leads Abbotsford in goals (29) and points (50) this season. Dries' 29 goals are tied with Chicago's Stefan Noesen for first in the American Hockey League.

Fellow Canuck Sheldon Rempal sits second on the Canucks with 22 goals and 46 points (22-24-46). Rempal has netted 24 points (13-11-24) through his last 14 games.

Spencer Martin leads Canucks goaltenders with a 10-2-2 record. The 26 year-old has posted a 2.49 goals-against average and .915 save percentage this season.

After another win on Wednesday, Michael DiPietro has won back-to-back starts in the Abbotsford crease. His record now stands With a dominant win at home Sunday, Michael DiPietro improved his record to 8-9-2 this season alongside a 2.99 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

Jack Rathbone leads all Canuck blueliners with 21 points (5-16-21) through 19 games this season.

After going 3/7 on the man-advantage last game, Abbotsford's powerplay now ranks second in the AHL, converting on 24.5% of its chances.

LAST GAME- MAR. 3/22: ABB 6 vs. TOR 4

Sheldon Rempal scored two goals and added an assist, while Sheldon Dries scored his league-leading 29th goal of the season as the Abbotsford Canucks defeated the Toronto Marlies 6-4 Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum.... CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Phil Di Giuseppe recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 25

- Brandon Hickey signed to PTO, Feb. 25

- Madison Bowey recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 21

- Noah Juulsen reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 14

- Justin Dowling assigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 11

- Ashton Sautner reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 11

- Guillaume Brisebois reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 7

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton

Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton

John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson

Devante Stephens played his 100th career AHL game, Feb. 4 vs. Stockton

Madison Bowey recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Jan. 30 at Manitoba

Sheldon Rempal recorded his 100th career AHL point, Jan. 29 at Manitoba

Yushiro Hirano recorded his first career AHL goal, Jan. 22 vs San Diego

