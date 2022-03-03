Rockford Begins Five-Game Road Trip in Manitoba Tonight

Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs are set to begin a five-game road trip starting in Winnipeg, Manitoba with a matchup against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre tonight at 7:00 p.m. This is the second of eight meetings this season and first contest since Nov. 7 between the two clubs.

Long Time No See

Tonight marks the first time the IceHogs have seen the Moose since Nov. 7, 2021, which ended in a 4-3 win for the IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs went 4-3-0-1 against the Moose during the 2019-20 season and hold an 19-20-3-3 all-time record.

A Fabulous February for Hardman and Mitchell

During the month of February, IceHogs forward Mike Hardman and defenseman Ian Mitchell led the way for Rockford. After missing four games with an ankle injury, Hardman racked up seven goals and three assists in his last ten games. He also captured his first multi-goal game of the season on Feb. 26 against the Texas Stars. Additionally, Mitchell recorded five goals and six assists during the month and is tied for first among AHL defensemen with four power-play goals and three game-winning goals. Mitchell also ranks first with two shootout-winning goals.

MARCHing into a Busy Month

The IceHogs wrapped up a busy 12-game month of February and now head into an 11-game month of March. The IceHogs went 6-6-0 in February and featured a season-high, four-game winning streak from Feb. 11-16. Defenseman Ian Mitchell led the scoring attack in the month with 11 points (5G, 5A) in 12 games with Hardman sitting a close second with his 10-point month. Rockford comes into tonight sitting in fourth place in the Central Division with a .522 winning percentage.

The IceHogs and Moose will turn around and play again on Saturday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. From there, Rockford will make stops in Milwaukee and Cleveland before returning home to take on Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 22-20-3-1 (4th in Central Division)

Manitoba: 27-17-2-1 (2nd in Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home in Bold):

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba: 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba

Fri., Apr. 15 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba

IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

19-20-3-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Mark Morrison (1st season with Moose)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Manitoba: Winnipeg Jets

