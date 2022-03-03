Blackhawks Re-Assign Regula to Rockford
March 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Chicago hosts the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.
The IceHogs are set to begin a five-game road trip starting in Winnipeg, Manitoba with a matchup against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre tonight at 7:00 p.m.
Listen to action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
