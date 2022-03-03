Oilers Sign Griffith to Two-Year Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers announced the signing of Seth Griffith to a two-year, two-way NHL contract starting in 2022-23. Griffith leads the Condors in scoring and is tied for fourth in the American Hockey League (AHL) scoring race.

Now in his second season with the Condors, Griffith has 52 points (20g-32a) in 40 games. One of the most prolific scorers in the AHL in the last decade, the 29-year old has amassed 421 points (148g-273a) in 455 career AHL games. He has played 80 NHL games and has 19 points (8g-11a). Griffith made his Oilers debut on Dec. 18 at Seattle.

In January, the Wallaceburg, Ontario was named the AHL's Player of the Month.

