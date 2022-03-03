Oilers Sign Griffith to Two-Year Deal
March 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers announced the signing of Seth Griffith to a two-year, two-way NHL contract starting in 2022-23. Griffith leads the Condors in scoring and is tied for fourth in the American Hockey League (AHL) scoring race.
Now in his second season with the Condors, Griffith has 52 points (20g-32a) in 40 games. One of the most prolific scorers in the AHL in the last decade, the 29-year old has amassed 421 points (148g-273a) in 455 career AHL games. He has played 80 NHL games and has 19 points (8g-11a). Griffith made his Oilers debut on Dec. 18 at Seattle.
In January, the Wallaceburg, Ontario was named the AHL's Player of the Month.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2022
- Admirals Resign Captain Cole Schneider for 2022-23 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Oilers Sign Griffith to Two-Year Deal - Bakersfield Condors
- Detroit Reassigns Riley Barber to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Women's History Celebration Headlines Weekend Homestand - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Recall Tim Gettinger from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ratcliffe Returns from Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Power Play Leads Abbotsford to First-Ever Win over Toronto - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Regula to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Winning Wednesday, $2 Beers & $2 Hot Dogs Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Recall Zach Fucale from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Begins Five-Game Road Trip in Manitoba Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Fall In Overtime To Conclude Season Series With Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Newcomer Anderson Rallies Reign Late - Ontario Reign
- Dostal Scores, Carries Gulls over Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Dostal Makes 50 Saves, Nets Goal in 5-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Can't Find Equalizer, Providence Wins 5-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Open March with 6-3 Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Take Down Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.