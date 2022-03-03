Rangers Recall Tim Gettinger from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Thursday that the club has recalled forward Tim Gettinger from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Gettinger, selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 season. The native of Cleveland, Ohio, has recorded 22 points (10 g, 12 a). In addition, Gettinger has skated in five games with the Rangers so far in 2021-22.

Over the course of four seasons, all with the Wolf Pack, Gettinger has scored 95 career points (49 g, 46 a) in 175 AHL games. He has also suited up in 13 NHL contests, all with the Rangers, and recorded one assist.

The Pack is back at the XL Center for two games this weekend. First, the Wolf Pack host the Hershey Bears in a key Atlantic Division matchup on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on 'Military Appreciation Night, Presented by General Dynamics Electric Boat'. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack T-shirt courtesy of CTDOT. On Sunday, the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' takes place at 3:00 p.m. Join us to celebrate Sonar's Birthday and 'Mascot Madness'!

