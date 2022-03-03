Providence Bruins Take Down Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-3

March 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA. - Zach Senyshyn scored two goals and Steven Fogarty recorded his second three-point game of the season as the Providence Bruins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-3, on Wednesday night.

After starting the third period tied at three, Providence quickly scored a power-play goal and added a late empty net goal to seal the victory. The P-Bruins went 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Zach Senyshyn scored two goals for his sixth multi-point game of the season. Senyshyn leads Providence with 16 goals this season.

- Justin Brazeau scored the game-winning goal, pushing his point streak to seven games. He has nine points (4G, 5A) during that span.

- Steven Fogarty scored a goal and added two assists for his 10th multi-point game of the season. Fogarty ranks second on the P-Bruins in both assists (22) and points (31).

- Cameron Hughes recorded an assist and extended his point streak to five games. He has 10 points (2G, 8A) during that span and leads Providence in both points (36) and assists (26).

- Joona Koppanen scored an empty net goal to seal the win. The goal was his 10th of the season and 19th point, both new career highs.

- Samuel Asselin, Victor Berglund, Matt Filipe, Tyler Lewington, Oskar Steen and Chris Wagner each recorded one assist.

- Aaron Ness recorded one assist and has three points (2G, 1A) in his last two games.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 5 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 50 63 (.630)

PROVIDENCE 45 56 (.622)

HARTFORD 48 57 (.594)

CHARLOTTE 51 57 (.559)

HERSHEY 52 58 (.558)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 50 52 (.520)

LEHIGH VALLEY 49 46 (.469)

BRIDGEPORT 51 47 (.461)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 1 2 5

LEHIGH VALLEY 1 2 0 3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.