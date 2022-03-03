Seattle Assigns Kole Lind to Charlotte
March 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Seattle Kraken announced Thursday that they have assigned Kole Lind to Charlotte.
Lind, who joined the Kraken last week, picked up an assist in Seattle's win over Nashville last night - giving him two points (0g, 2a) in five NHL games this season.
The forward now returns to Charlotte, where he is tied for the team lead with 33 points (16g, 17a) in 42 games. Lind is in the midst of a seven-game point streak with the Checkers, which stands as the longest by anyone on the team this season, and he has 18 points (9g, 9a) in his last 16 games.
The Checkers' road trip rolls on with a pair of games in Lehigh Valley this weekend, starting on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
