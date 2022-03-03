Admirals Resign Captain Cole Schneider for 2022-23

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have resigned current team Captain Cole Schneider for the 2022-23 season.

"We really like it here and we are excited to be coming back to Milwaukee next season," said Schneider. "It comes down to the people that make it great like [Admirals owner] Harris Turer, [General Manager] Scott Nichol and all the coaches. This has really become a home for us."

In his first season as Admirals Captain, Schneider is currently second on the club with 20 goals, 25 assists, and 45 points while skating in 51 contests. He leads the team with a +14 rating, is tied for tops on the club with seven power-play goals and has committed just one penalty the whole season. Schneider has one of the Admirals two hat tricks this year, scoring three times on November 6th versus Iowa, and his four helpers on December 4th at Cleveland are tied for the most on the team in one game.

"He has been fantastic all year for us and has been great for the young guys," said Admirals General Manager Scott Nichol. "He shows all the players how to be a professional, how to work both on and off the ice, and how to be a winner."

A Williamsville, NY native, Schneider is in his third season with the Ads after being acquired via trade from the New York Rangers on January 15, 2019. During that time he has skated in 129 games, scoring 48 goals and dishing out 65 assists for 113 points and is an impressive +41 rating. His .88 points/game is the fifth most in team AHL history of players how have played in at least 80 games.

Overall, the University of Connecticut alum has skated in 630 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Texas Stars, the Hartford Wolfpack, Rochester Americans and Binghamton Senators. He has accumulated 484 points (199g-285a) and 256 penalty minutes and was selected as an AHL All-Star in 2016-17 with the Rochester Americans when he totaled 63 points (24g-39a) in 71 games. He has also skated in six NHL contests, all with the Buffalo Sabres, recording an assist in the process.

Schneider and the Admirals continue the team's seven-game homestand when they host the Texas Stars on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

