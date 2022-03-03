Detroit Reassigns Riley Barber to Griffins
March 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned right wing Riley Barber to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Barber rejoined Detroit's taxi squad for the second time this season on Jan. 5, then was recalled to the Red Wings' active roster on Jan. 11. However, Barber suffered an injury against San Jose on Jan. 11 and has not played since. The 27-year-old competed with the Red Wings for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals, the forward has skated in 14 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. Barber is yet to register his first point in the NHL and has two penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro ranks seventh on the roster with 19 points (8-11-19) in 23 games. The Pittsburgh, native has not seen game action with Grand Rapids since Jan. 1 when he bagged two assists at Milwaukee. Barber rattled off a six-game point streak (4-5-9) from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and is currently in the midst of an active five-game stretch (3-3-6).
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Riley Barber
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
