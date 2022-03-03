Robinson Reassigned to Gulls
March 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), appeared in a career-high 23 games with the Ducks this season, scoring a single-season career best 1-3=4 points while adding a +1 rating and 10 penalty minutes (PIM). Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson has scored 3-4=7 points with a +3 rating and 23 PIM in 44 career NHL games with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa.
The 6-6, 232-pound forward scored 2-2=4 points in 16 games with San Diego this season. The Bellmawr, N.J. native is a veteran of 478 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 118-136=254 points with a +71 rating and 444 PIM. Robinson earned 13-13& points in 77 NCAA games with Lake Superior State University from 2011-13.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2022
- Robinson Reassigned to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Conclude Homestand with Pink in the Rink on Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Abbotsford Canucks at Laval Rocket Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Panthers Sign Xavier Cormier and Robert Calisti to Two-Year AHL Contracts Starting Next Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Resign Captain Cole Schneider for 2022-23 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Oilers Sign Griffith to Two-Year Deal - Bakersfield Condors
- Detroit Reassigns Riley Barber to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Women's History Celebration Headlines Weekend Homestand - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Recall Tim Gettinger from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ratcliffe Returns from Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Power Play Leads Abbotsford to First-Ever Win over Toronto - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Regula to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Winning Wednesday, $2 Beers & $2 Hot Dogs Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Recall Zach Fucale from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Begins Five-Game Road Trip in Manitoba Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Fall In Overtime To Conclude Season Series With Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Newcomer Anderson Rallies Reign Late - Ontario Reign
- Dostal Scores, Carries Gulls over Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Dostal Makes 50 Saves, Nets Goal in 5-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Can't Find Equalizer, Providence Wins 5-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Open March with 6-3 Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Take Down Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.