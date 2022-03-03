Robinson Reassigned to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), appeared in a career-high 23 games with the Ducks this season, scoring a single-season career best 1-3=4 points while adding a +1 rating and 10 penalty minutes (PIM). Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson has scored 3-4=7 points with a +3 rating and 23 PIM in 44 career NHL games with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa.

The 6-6, 232-pound forward scored 2-2=4 points in 16 games with San Diego this season. The Bellmawr, N.J. native is a veteran of 478 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 118-136=254 points with a +71 rating and 444 PIM. Robinson earned 13-13& points in 77 NCAA games with Lake Superior State University from 2011-13.

