Monsters Women's History Celebration Headlines Weekend Homestand

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce that the team's Women's History Celebration presented by Athleta will take place on Saturday, March 5, at 7:00 p.m., followed by Blue Jackets Day on Sunday, March 6, at noon when the Toronto Marlies visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

As a proud partner of the Cleveland Monsters during Women's History Month, Athleta is excited to continue the mission of igniting the limitless potential of all women and girls by partnering with local community organizations in Cleveland. In conjunction with Athleta's Power of She campaign, the Monsters will share stories of local women making a difference across Northeast Ohio leading into Saturday's game.

The Monsters will also join the Lake Erie Panthers Hockey Team, Euclid Youth Hockey and Cleveland native Blake Bolden ahead of the Women's History Celebration to hold a special girl-centric on-ice clinic Saturday morning. The Monsters Girls Hockey Clinic is a free event during which 30 local girls ages 5-15 will learn and improve their skills under the direction of Bolden and Euclid coaches in support of growing the game.

Bolden will also be present at the Monsters Women's History Celebration where she will be honored during a ceremonial puck drop and receive a special Monsters jersey for all the work she does to represent women in the hockey world. Joining Bolden for moments of recognition throughout the night will be Maryann Fields, Manager of Organized Sports for the City of Cleveland Division of Recreation, and Dr. Yvonne Pointer, founder of local programs like Midnight Basketball, Positive Plus and Celebration of Hope. Proceeds from the night's 50/50 raffle will benefit the Northeast Ohio Women's Sports Alliance.

The Monsters Women's History Celebration will also showcase the Cavaliers organization Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) empowHER. TMRGs are team member led groups that provide support, mentoring, networking, and a platform for voicing the ideas and opinions of team members representing specific dimensions of diversity. The group empowHER aims to empower the women of the Cavaliers, Monsters, Charge, Legion and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through mentoring, professional and personal development, and women's health programming.

Bolden has broken many barriers in the sport of women's ice hockey including being the first Black player selected in the first round of the Canadian Women's Hockey League Draft. Additionally, Bolden was the first-ever Black player to compete in the National Women's Hockey League. Currently a pro scout and Growth and Inclusion Specialist for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, Bolden joined the Kings' front office in 2020 and was the second-ever female and first Black female pro scout in the NHL. Dedicated to using her platform to diversify the game of hockey, Bolden has provided analysis for hockey games on NHL Network, NBC Sports and SportsNet. Bolden also joined ESPN's broadcast team in 2021 and serves as a reporter for select NHL regular-season games.

